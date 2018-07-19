RCMP in Innisfail and Sundre Rescue Animals from Thieves - Gateway Gazette

Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room

Innisfail, Alberta – On Wednesday, Innisfail RCMP seized eight dogs following the earlier arrest of a female. The dogs were determined to be in distress and were taken to an animal rescue organization for their well-being. The RCMP are seeking public assistance in determining if any of the dogs may have been recently stolen.

On July 17, at 11:25 p.m., the RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious female. The female was located at a hotel and was believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court imposed conditions to not possess animals. The 46-year-old female was arrested. Early this morning, entry was made to the hotel room to check on the dogs and they were removed by the RCMP.

On a separate investigation, Innisfail RCMP received a complaint of a female posing as a law enforcement professional asking questions of a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempting to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and the RCMP are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Innisfail RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to help identify if any of the eight dogs recovered from the hotel room are stolen. The RCMP would like to hear from any person who has been approached by a female asking questions about dogs, or have had their dog stolen.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

UPDATE

Innisfail, Alberta – Innisfail RCMP have laid charges in relation to the seizure of eight dogs from a room at the Bluebird hotel in Innisfail Alberta.

Karin Adams 46 yrs old of no fixed address has been charged with:

Mischief

Personating a Peace Officer

Fail to obtain dog license X 8

Driving motor vehicle without holding a valid license

Trespassing

Harboring more than 3 dogs

Karin Adams was released by a justice of the peace with multiple conditions including a prohibition from owning, having the custody or control of or residing in the same premise of any animal.

Adams is set to attend Red Deer provincial court on July 31st at 0830 hrs.

All of the dogs seized have been turned over to Klassic Kennels for proper care and health examination. 7 of the 8 dogs have been determined to have been lawfully owned by Adams as she either purchased the dogs on private sale or were given the dogs by previous owners.

The RCMP encourages anyone looking to re-home a pet to conduct a thorough background check prior to giving anyone your pet.

RCMP Thwart Horse and Lamb Theft – Animals Returned

Sundre, AB ~ On July 15, 2018, a rural property owner reported to the RCMP – Sundre detachment that she came home earlier that afternoon to find that the chain on her gate to her property had been cut. She further stated that someone came onto her property, broke into her residence and several out buildings and stole boxes of personal items, various animal feed and dog kennels. While checking her property further, she learned that her dog, Siamese cat, a horse and five lambs were also stolen. The property owner followed up with her neighbours to determine if they witnessed anything where she learned that an adult female driving a white truck was seen on her property the previous day. The neighbours were familiar with the female and obtained the licence plate and photos of the truck which was passed onto the property owner. The property owner attended the female’s residence and immediately saw her animals where she called police. She provided the photos she received from the neighbours, but also personal photos of her animals to assist the police with identifying her animals. Police attended the female’s residence and confirmed that the presence of the animals and arrested a female and a male for possession of stolen property. A search warrant was obtained to search the property where a majority of the possessions were recovered including all the animals that were stolen. Ginia Marie Ann Rees (36) of Sundre, Alberta has been charged for Break and Enter, Theft under $5000, Theft of cattle x 6, Mischief under $5000, Possession of Stolen Property and Obstruction. Carl Gerald Johnson (60) of Rocky Mountain House, AB has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstruction. Both Ms. Rees and Mr. Johnson were released from custody to appear in Alberta Provincial Court in Didsbury, AB on August 20, 2018 to speak to the allegations.

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. Members of the community know when there are strange vehicles in the area, suspicious behaviours being observed or knowledge of attempted crimes. When the RCMP receives this information it assists with the deployment of resources. The public is encouraged to report crimes that have been committed, no matter how small. This feeds into the RCMP’s larger intelligence picture. “This is a perfect result of neighbours watching out for one another and I am pleased that the Sundre Detachment was able to get those animals back to their rightful owner.” Cpl Joe Mandel