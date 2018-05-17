RCMP in Southern Alberta terminate multi-jurisdictional pursuit with arrests - Gateway Gazette

Granum, Alberta – Following a pursuit last night that started in High River and spanned four different detachment areas, the RCMP safely terminated the pursuit in Granum and arrested two adults and one youth.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m., Calgary Police Service HAWCS advised the RCMP in Okotoks that they were following a vehicle which was travelling south on Highway 2. Assistance was requested in locating and stopping the vehicle as it was determined to be a high risk.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the vehicle was located by High River RCMP members and a pursuit was initiated when the vehicle failed to stop for police. The pursuit continued through Nanton and travelled into Claresholm RCMP detachment jurisdiction towards Vulcan.

On Highway 2, just north of Granum, the vehicle was disabled and went into the ditch as a result of a successful tire-deflation device deployment. Several RCMP patrol cars were on scene and at 11 p.m., a high-risk arrest of three suspects was effected. An adult male and adult female along with a female youth, all of Calgary, were arrested. The three subjects were transported to High River RCMP Detachment, where their custody was handed over to Calgary Police Service.

TJ Keith BRADLEY, 23, of Calgary, is charged with 10 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by peace officer, and possession of methamphetamine, among others.

A 17-year-old female was also charged in connection with this case. She cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The third female who was also taken into custody has not been charged.

RCMP members from Nanton, Okotoks, High River, Vulcan, Claresholm and others, including Police Dog Services were all involved in this incident and worked together to stop this fleeing vehicle. Public safety was an ongoing consideration in this pursuit, and the arrests were made without incident.