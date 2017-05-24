RCMP Issue Canada Wide Warrant

Calgary, Alberta – RCMP in southern Alberta are asking for tips from the public to help locate a man wanted for several crimes in the province.

RCMP have charged 43-year-old Patrick Globensky with 10 criminal code offences including possession of stolen property and failing to appear. Globensky is believed to have fled the area and RCMP have obtained a Canada Wide warrant for his arrest. He also has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large and assault causing bodily harm. If you know the whereabouts of Patrick Globensky, please do not approach him; Instead, contact the nearest police service to report his location.

Globensky is described as:

– White male

– 5’ 10” tall

– 215 lbs

– Red hair (possibly shaved)

– Green eyes

Globensky is known to store stolen property at a variety of locations and investigators also asking anyone who may have stored property for Globensky to please contact Cst. Anita Swanson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch (South) at 403-420-4970 or email [email protected] .

If you have information on his whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

