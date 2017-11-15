RCMP Kananaskis RCMP Investigate Fatal Skiing Accident

Kananaskis, AB – At approximately 09:00 am on November 13, 2017, Kananaskis RCMP were called to a fatal skiing accident at Nakiska Ski Hill. A 35 year old male from the French National Ski Team died as a result of injuries received after the skier caught an edge and crashed through the safety netting striking a tree. Medical personal and team doctor were at the scene immediately after the accident but were unable to resuscitate him. The French National Ski Team had been training in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

