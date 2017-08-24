RCMP Lake Louise and Okotoks: Hiker Accident and ATV Thefts

Okotoks RCMP investigates theft of all-terrain vehicles

Okotoks, AB-On July 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm a red Ford pickup truck entered a storage lot near Okotoks, Alberta. The occupant(s) of the Ford pickup truck subsequently stole a flatbed trailer containing a number of all-terrain vehicles. The trailer had an Alberta licence plate of T35961 and was storing a green 2007 Kawasaki KSF90A, a black 2016 Polaris Ace 900 SP and a blue 2016 Polaris Phoenix 200.

The truck and trailer were observed in Calgary, Alberta the following day.

Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in located the stolen items and/or those responsible for the theft. Please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Lake Louise RCMP report hiking accident

Lake Louise, Alberta – The RCMP worked collaboratively with Parks Canada to recover the body of a 65-year-old male hiker from Calgary who was located deceased near Turquoise Lake.

On August 21, 2017 at 8:25 p.m. the Lake Louise RCMP were advised by Parks Canada that a deceased hiker had been located by other hikers. The hiker’slocation was confirmed, but darkness prohibited his safe removal at that time. On the morning of August 22, the body of the hiker was removed from the mountain.

The male appeared to be a solo hiker who had been tenting overnight near Turquoise Lake when he fell while scrambling on steep rocky terrain.

No further information will be provided by the RCMP at this time.

Both Parks Canada and the RCMP offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of this hiker.

