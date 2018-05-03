RCMP Livestock Investigations – Charges Laid in Horse Theft Investigation - Gateway Gazette

Stirling, Alberta – Charges have been laid by Raymond RCMP in the investigation into two horses that were sold for processing.

On April 28, Raymond RCMP received a report of two horses that had been sold without the owner’s consent. The victim reported that she had been boarding two horses at a Stirling area farm for 5 years. On April 9th, she was contacted by a relative of the farm owner who informed her that the owner had passed away and she would have to relocate the horses by the end of the month.

The owner of the horses and her family members sought out a new boarding facility on social media and were able to find a suitable location. On April 28, the victim’s daughter attended the farm to collect her animals and was told by Wayne Jubb that he had sold the horses. Raymond RCMP were notified at that point and began an investigation with assistance of the Southern Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigator.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Mr. Jubb had transported the horses to a Fort MacLeod processing facility where it is alleged that he falsified a livestock manifest and Equine Information Document indicating he was the lawful owner of the horses. As a result of this, the horses were sold to the facility and processed.

As a result of this investigation, Wayne Jubb has been charged with Theft of Cattle, Trafficking Stolen Property and Uttering Forged Documents. Jubb has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on May 23, 2018 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.

The RCMP would like to thank the staff of the processing facility for their cooperation in the investigation as well as the Alberta Livestock Inspector.