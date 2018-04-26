RCMP Livestock Section – Request for Information in Theft of Calves - Gateway Gazette

Cardston, Alberta – Officers from the Southern Alberta RCMP Livestock section are asking for the public’s assistance in a string of thefts of calves. Between February 19 and April 22, 2018, a total of 26 calves have ben reported from farms in Cardston, Picture Butte and Blood Tribe areas.

On February 19, a rancher in the Picture Butte area reported that over the course of a month, 17 calves were taken from his property in a series of events. Tire tracks and unlocked gates have led investigators to determine that the animals were stolen.

On March 31, two calves were reported stolen from a farm in the Cardston area. Tracks in the field once again indicated that the animals had been stolen deliberately.

On April 1, a two-day old calf was taken out of a calving barn in the Cardston area.

Then, On April 22, another victim reported 6 calves stolen from his farm on the Blood reserve.

In all of the instances, the calves were young animals still nursing and there is no indication that they were taken by animal predators. It in unclear at this point whether or not these four instances were committed by the same person(s).

