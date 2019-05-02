RCMP Livestock Sections Charge Male with Fraud and Theft - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, Alta. – RCMP Livestock Sections in Southern Alberta and British Columbia, have charged an adult male for fraud and theft in the Cochrane area.

The male was acting as a broker for the victim and was to arrange the sale of a horse on the victim’s behalf for an agreed price. He allegedly claimed he was the owner of the horse and sold it to an unsuspecting buyer in British Columbia.

Ashton Taylor Carson (28) of Cochrane has been charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Carson was released with conditions and will be appearing in Cochrane Provincial Court on June 25, 2019.