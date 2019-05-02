RCMP Livestock Sections Charge Male with Fraud and Theft - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, Alta. – RCMP Livestock Sections in Southern Alberta and British Columbia, have charged an adult male for fraud and theft in the Cochrane area.
The male was acting as a broker for the victim and was to arrange the sale of a horse on the victim’s behalf for an agreed price. He allegedly claimed he was the owner of the horse and sold it to an unsuspecting buyer in British Columbia.
Ashton Taylor Carson (28) of Cochrane has been charged with:
Carson was released with conditions and will be appearing in Cochrane Provincial Court on June 25, 2019.
Livestock Investigators remind the public that a livestock inspection and permit must be completed prior to livestock leaving the Province of Alberta. Information on how to obtain permits can be obtained from the Livestock Identification Services website at http://www.lis-alberta.com/ or by calling the local livestock inspector.