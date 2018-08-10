RCMP Major Crimes South Investigating Death of 2-year-old - Gateway Gazette

RCMP Major Crimes South Investigating Death of 2-year-old

By Contributor

Aug 10

Cardston, Alberta – RCMP Major Crimes are investigating the death of a two year old girl who was taken to hospital on August 2 with serious injuries.

The Cardston RCMP were notified of this situation on August 3, 2018 and launched an investigation.  On August 6, the young girl died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

On August 7 an autopsy was completed at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.  The RCMP are working with several agencies as the investigation continues.

An update will be provided when available.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Pincher Creek RCMP with the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team seize stolen property / firearms and cocaine

RCMP Major Crimes South Investigating Death of 2-year-old

Travellers’ Advisory: Glenmore, Sarcee Trail Detour for Ring Road Work

MD of Foothills Fire Ban

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Diamond Valley Area Community Volunteer Opportunities Next Post RCMP Major Crimes South Investigating Death of 2-year-old