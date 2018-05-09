RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut'ina Nation Police Investigate Suspicious Death - Gateway Gazette

Tsuut’ina Nation, Alberta – The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to assist the Tsuut’ina Nation Police after a body was found on the First Nation Monday.

At approximately 10:30 pm on May 6th, Tsuut’ina Nation Police were dispatched to a report of a body that had been discovered on the reservation. Due to the circumstances present at the scene, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been brought in to assist.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are currently working with Tsuut’ina Nation Police as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the death which is considered suspicious at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for May 9th at the Calgary Medical Examiners office.

No further information is expected to be available until the results of the autopsy are known.