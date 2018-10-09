RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Investigate Suspicious Death - UPDATE - Charges Laid - Gateway Gazette

Tsuut’ina Nation, Alberta – The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service have made an arrest and laid charges following a homicide reported on May 6, 2018, on the Tsuut’ina Nation.

The investigation launched in May has resulted in the arrest of Scott Neilssen Big Crow, on October 6, 2018. Scott Neilssen Big Crow has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Keith Miles Big Crow, and Indecently Interfere with Human Remains.

A judicial interim release hearing has been held and Scott Neilssen Big Crow is being held in custody pending his next court appearance on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Calgary Provincial Court.

The RCMP are not seeking further suspects on this investigation. Public assistance and support has been appreciated by the RCMP and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.

May 25, 2018

RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service Investigate Suspicious Death – UPDATE

Tsuut’ina Nation, Alberta – The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service continue to investigate a suspicious death after a body was found on May 6 on the Tsuut’ina Nation. Following an autopsy, the deceased male has been identified as 51-year-old Keith Miles Big Crow.

Keith Big Crow was last seen on Tsuut’ina Nation on or around May 4. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is seeking public assistance in establishing a timeline for Keith Big Crow in the days leading up to his death.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding Keith Big Crow or his activities to contact the 24-hour number for the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service at 403-251- 9660. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

May 8, 2018

RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Tsuut’ina Nation, Alberta – The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to assist the Tsuut’ina Nation Police after a body was found on the First Nation yesterday.

At approximately 10:30 pm on May 6th, Tsuut’ina Nation Police were dispatched to a report of a body that had been discovered on the reservation. Due to the circumstances present at the scene, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been brought in to assist.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are currently working with Tsuut’ina Nation Police as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the death which is considered suspicious at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for May 9th at the Calgary Medical Examiners office.

No further information is expected to be available until the results of the autopsy are known.