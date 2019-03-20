RCMP Major Crimes Unit Request Public's Assistance - Gateway Gazette

Strathcona, Alta. – RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Strathcona RCMP have charged two additional males with first degree murder in regard to the Sept.13, 2018 murder of Aldane Mesquita. This brings the total number of individuals charged in this murder to seven.

The two additional males charged are:

Tyson Richard Clark (30) currently in the Drumheller Institution is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault;

Jean Leon Musoni (30) of Edmonton is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the public’s assistance in locating Christian Nyabirungu who is wanted for first degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Christian Nyabirungu (35) of Edmonton, is described as:

Black skin

6’ 2″ Tall

240 lbs

Black Hair

Brown eyes

Nyabirungu has ties to Edmonton, North Battleford, Sask., and has family in Montréal.

If you come into contact with this individual, please do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christian Nyabirungu, please contact the Strathcona County RCMP Detachment at 780-467-7749. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

BACKROUND:

March 9, 2019

RCMP Major Crimes Unit Request Public’s Assistance

Strathcona County, Alta – RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Strathcona RCMP have charged the following males with First Degree Murder in regard to the September 13th murder of Aldane Mesquita:

Omar Abdirizak Omar (33) of Edmonton is charged with First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault;

Clement Fofie (34) of Edmonton is charged with First Degree Murder, Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault;

Roger Rurangwa (31) of Edmonton is charged with First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault;

Mohammed Jawara (29) of Edmonton is charged with First Degree Murder and Kidnapping;

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Christian Nyabirungu who is wanted for First Degree Murder Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.

Christian Nyabirungu (35) of Edmonton. (photo attached) Nyabirungu is described as:

