RCMP Major Crimes Unit South Investigating Death - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP responded to a structure fire on a rural property in the early morning hours of October 1, 2019. Human remains were located inside the burning structure. Major Crimes Unit (MCU) South were contacted and commenced an investigation. The Calgary RCMP Forensic Identification Section attended to assist with the examination.

On October 2, 2019 an autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary. Further investigation is being completed to identify the deceased person.

The cause of the structure fire remains under investigation by the District Fire Chief, Rocky View County.

An update will be provided when available.