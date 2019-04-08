RCMP Name the Foal Contest - Gateway Gazette

Hey kids, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has a contest just for you! Canada’s national police force has welcomed new foals born at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario, and these new additions are special – they may grow up to become Musical Ride horses! The RCMP is asking for your help in naming up to 12 of these adorable foals. Wouldn’t it be cool if one of the foals you name is part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day?

The contest starts April 1, so get your imagination in gear. Once the contest goes live you’ll be able to submit your entries online or by mail. Check back here for details, or follow us on Facebook.

To qualify, entries must meet the following criteria:

Names must begin with the letter “R” ;

; Participants must be 14 years old or younger;

Only one entry per child will be eligible;

Contestants must live in Canada;

Online entries must be received no later than April 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST;

Mail entries must be postmarked on or before April 30, 2019

Winning names will be chosen by the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch. Up to 12 winners will be selected from across Canada, which will include one winning school class entry. School class entries are a great opportunity for students to work together and come up with a name.

Contest winners will be announced in May, along with the winning names, on the RCMP social media and website. Winners will receive some great RCMP prizes.

Entry form