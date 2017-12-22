RCMP Nanton ~ Hit & Run Driver Located

Nanton, Alberta – On December 20th, Nanton RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a stolen truck that collided with a small car.

Shortly after 1:00 pm on December 20, a man was entering his vehicle on Slade Drive when he and his car were hit by a pickup truck. The truck ran over the man, causing minor injuries. The driver of the truck ran from the scene on foot and police were called. Nanton RCMP attended and determined that the involved truck had been reported stolen out of Calgary.

The suspect was located a short time later hiding in a residence not far away from where the collision occurred.

Charged is 29 year old Benjamin LITTLELEAF of Lethbridge, Alberta for Fail to stop at scene of an accident, possession of stolen property over $5000 and Driving while Suspended. LITTLELEAF remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on December 22.

