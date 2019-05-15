RCMP: National Police Week - Gateway Gazette

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide. Community policing is at the heart of Police Week, as it’s an opportunity for police and community members to get to know each other.
The RCMP is more than just a uniform. We are part of the fabric of the communities we serve, made up of people who care about their work, their communities, and each other.
Front line policing represents who we are and what we do, day in and day out. I have had many opportunities, over the past year, to visit the communities we serve from coast to coast to coast. I have seen first-hand what our employees do and the passion and professionalism they display every day. We are committed to excellence, inclusive in our values, and dedicated to keeping communities safe across Canada.
We want to thank you—the communities we serve–across Canada for your continued support and for celebrating national police week with us!
To highlight National Police Week, the RCMP is participating in a number of public events and activities across Canada. Many detachments across our nation will be celebrating National Police Week; they will be going out into their communities, participating in events, and highlighting the amazing work that they do.
The RCMP is currently seeking applicants from all walks of life to join Canada’s national police service.
A policing career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities while enjoying vast opportunities for growth and development in dozens of specialized units.
If you’re a dynamic, motivated individual in search of exciting adventures and inspiring challenges, we have a career that will fit you like a well-tailored uniform.
Find out more about a career in policing and how to apply at rcmpcareers.ca.
A Uniform with your name on it is waiting for you.