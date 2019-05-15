RCMP: National Police Week - Gateway Gazette

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide. Community policing is at the heart of Police Week, as it’s an opportunity for police and community members to get to know each other.

The RCMP is more than just a uniform. We are part of the fabric of the communities we serve, made up of people who care about their work, their communities, and each other.

Front line policing represents who we are and what we do, day in and day out. I have had many opportunities, over the past year, to visit the communities we serve from coast to coast to coast. I have seen first-hand what our employees do and the passion and professionalism they display every day. We are committed to excellence, inclusive in our values, and dedicated to keeping communities safe across Canada.

We want to thank you—the communities we serve–across Canada for your continued support and for celebrating national police week with us!

Brenda Lucki

Commissioner