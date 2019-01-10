RCMP Okotoks and High River: B&E and Theft - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Break & Enter and Attempted ATM Theft

Okotoks, Alta. – On Jan. 1, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Okotoks Rec Centre.

A male suspect driving an older white van broke into the Okotoks Rec Centre and attempted to steal the ATM. He was unsuccessful in his attempt and fled the location causing minor damage to the front doors of the Rec Centre.

The male was wearing a full blue suit with high visibility yellow markers that were placed vertically, one on either side of his chest running from the shoulders to his waist area. The high visibility markers also formed an X on his back.

(more photos below)

If any information in relation to this incident, or any other incidents, please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

High River RCMP seek Public Assistance in Identifying male involved in Theft

On December, 27th 2018 at 10:18 pm High River RCMP where dispatched to a complaint of a male who had stolen two cartons of cigarettes from the Circle K convenience store on 5 St SE and ran away. Upon arrival RCMP could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as :

an older Caucasian male in his late 50’s

5’10”

wearing a black jacket and a light brown hoody

white gloves