RCMP: Okotoks Assists HAWCS and CPS; High River Hit and Run - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP – Arrests made and two males charged with multiple criminal offences

Okotoks, AB – On May 8th, 2018, the Okotoks RCMP assisted CPS and HAWCS with a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was initially observed in Calgary, drove through the Town of Okotoks, and into the MD of Foothills.

The vehicle drove in a dangerous manner at a high rate of speed through the Town of Okotoks, then proceeded to drive through rural properties, causing damage to fences and property. The suspects dumped one vehicle, and stole a second.

Okotoks RCMP with the assistance of K Div member operational support system, deployed a spike belt, resulting in the suspect vehicle being immobilized, two adult males being arrested, and charged criminally.

Blake MacPherson (27) has been charged with the following criminal offenses: Break and enter, possession of property under $5000, theft of truck, possession of break in tools, mischief over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance and possession counterfeit monies.

Maxime Phillipe (32) has been charged with the following criminal offenses: Break and enter, possession of property under $5000, theft of truck, possession of break in tools, mischief over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance and possession counterfeit monies.

Both were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. Members of the community know when there are strange vehicles in the area, suspicious behaviours being observed or knowledge of attempted crimes. When the RCMP receives this information it assists with the deployment of resources. The public is encouraged to report crimes that have been committed, no matter how small. This feeds into the RCMP’s larger intelligence picture.

If you have information about this crime or any crime, please call the Okotoks R.C.M.P. at 403-995-6400 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

High River RCMP investigate motor vehicle vs pedestrian collision

High River, Alberta – On May 3, 2018 High River RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of people arguing in front of a residence on Lineham Acres Drive. Shortly after this, the officers received a complaint of a male pedestrian having been hit by a vehicle a block away from initial complaint location. Upon arrival to the second complaint location, officers determined the pedestrian was a male involved in the initial disturbance call. The male pedestrian advised he had been struck by a black Ford F-350 driven by another male involved in the initial argument.

The male pedestrian had walked to the intersection of 7th Street NW and Lineham Acres Drive. The driver of the F-350 sped out of a back alley in the area, up onto the sidewalk on 7th Street NW and struck the victim with the front bumper of the truck. This caused the victim to fly forward several metres down the sidewalk. The driver of the F-350 fled the scene heading northbound on Highway 2A. The victim was transported to the Foothills Hospital in stable condition.

High River RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Brendan Treacy of Calgary who is the accused driver of the truck. Treacy has been charged with Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of Stolen Property over $5000. High River RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Brendan Treacy.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).