RCMP Okotoks: Charges Laid in Relation to Fatal Collision in May

Okotoks, Alberta – RCMP have laid charges with respect to a Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision that occurred on Highway 2A just North of Okotoks on May 6, 2017, at 1:00 am. Following the investigation conducted by Okotoks RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Collision Analyst and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, 2 men are facing charges in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Tillapaugh of Okotoks, Alberta.

Police allege that just prior to the fatal collision, a Black Mercedes, driven by Jody Sebryk was witnessed racing a red motorcycle driven by Benjamin Legere. Both vehicles were racing at high speeds when the Mercedes collided with the Southbound Toyota FJ Cruiser that Mr. Tillapaugh was driving.

Mr. Jody SEBRYK, 45 years of age from Okotoks, AB is facing charges of:

Impaired Driving Causing Death;

Impaired Driving Over 0.08 Causing Death;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Street Racing Causing Death;

Criminal Negligence Causing Death while Street Racing.

Mr. Benjamin LEGERE, 25 years age from Okotoks, AB is facing charges of:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Street Racing Causing Death;

Criminal Negligence Causing Death while Street Racing.

Both Mr. SEBRYK and Mr. LEGERE have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on September 29, 2017.

