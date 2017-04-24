RCMP Okotoks: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision – Big Rock Trail

On April 23rd, 2017 at approximately 10:38 PM, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover west of the Town of Okotoks. A GMC Sierra pickup was east bound on Big Rock trail when it failed to negociate a curve. The truck rolled in the east ditch and the driver was ejected. The 43 year driver was the lone occupant, and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The roads were wet at the time. The RCMP continues to investigated the collision.

Drivers name is not being released until all Next of Kin have been notified.

