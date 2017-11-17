RCMP – Okotoks and High River – Firearm at School and Flight from Police

RCMP Okotoks Respond to Report of Firearm in Local School

Okotoks, Alberta – On November 15, 2017 RCMP were called to a local school for a report of a student with a possible firearm. The RCMP members in attendance were able to locate the student in question and located a pellet gun.

The school was not locked down and the subsequent investigation revealed that students and staff were not in any danger. Charges are pending against a youth who will not be named.

Flight from Police – High River Alberta

On November 16th , 2017, at approximately 12:38 am, High River RCMP made contact with a white early 2000’s Ford F-150 at the Esso gas station on Centre Street NW in High River. Upon seeing the police, the male driver of the pickup truck fled the area at a high rate of speed. The licence plate on the truck was confirmed as stolen. It is unknown if the truck has been reported as stolen at this time. High River RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the male driver and the female passenger. A photograph has been obtained from video surveillance of the male suspect. Anyone recognizing the male is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

