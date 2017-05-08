RCMP Okotoks Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

By Gateway Gazette

May 08
Okotoks, AB – On 2017-05-06 shortly after 1:00 am Okotoks RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 2A approaching 338 Ave E.  A black Mercedes Benz was travelling southbound and struck a yellow Toyota FJ Cruiser.  The driver of the Toyota died on scene.  RCMP Criminal Collision Incident Team and RCMP Collision Analyst investigators attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.  Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.
The driver of the Mercedes suffered non life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.  No charges have been laid at this time and the name of the victim is not being released until all family members are notified.
Additional information will follow as the investigation progresses.
