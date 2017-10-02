RCMP OKOTOKS – Multiple Traffic Collisions

Okotoks, AB — On October 2, 2017, as of 2:30 pm Okotoks RCMP have responded to 13 (thirteen) Motor Vehicle Collisions near the town of Okotoks, AB. One vehicle collision in the rural area of Okotoks involved a school bus with students on board. Thankfully no children were injured, and one male driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. Other collisions involved vehicles sliding off the road or towards on-coming traffic. Motorists were forced to put their vehicles in the ditches to avoid collision and injury.

Police currently investigating the cause for the collisions, and have determined weather, poor road conditions and motorists not accommodating for these factors, have led to the majority of collisions.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to drive with care when there is inclement weather and road conditions are poor. Motorists should use their headlights to allow others to see them, and be aware some roads may be slippery.

Investigation’s ongoing.

If you have any other information related to any incident in the Okotoks area, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS )check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions)

