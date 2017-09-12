RCMP Okotoks and Oyen: Stolen Property and Grass Fire

Okotoks RCMP recovers stolen property

Okotoks-AB, On August 24th, 2017, Okotoks RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle & persons parked just outside of Nature’s Hideaway Campground. A male was heard walking near a camp trailer & wouldn’t respond when challenged by a camper. Okotoks RCMP responded to the area. The on scene investigation resulted in the arrest of two males & one female. Arrested persons where found in possession of multiple firearms. A list of stolen items have been recovered including a Chevrolet 2500 van, 5 Alberta license plates, a number of assorted tools, assorted jewellery, 2 cell-phones, 3 firearms, & a considerable amount of assorted ammunition. Following further investigation, Okotoks RCMP has charged Aaron Thomas BUECHI of Cochrane-AB, with the following offences:

3 Counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

3 Counts of Failing to Comply with Conditions of a Recognizance

3 Counts of Failing to Comply with Probation Order

3 Counts of Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

1 Count of Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

1 Count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

1 Count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

BUECHI will be appearing in court in Okotoks on Friday September 15, 2017.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind everyone that information from the public plays a large role in helping Police keep communities safe. Should anyone wish to report criminal activity in our area, please contact Okotoks RCMP (403-938-4202) or CRIME STOPPERS (1-800-222-847).

Oyen RCMP respond to out of control grass fire

Oyen, Alberta – Just before midnight on September 11, 2017, Oyen RCMP received a call to assist the Fire Department with evacuating rural residences due to an out of control grass fire. The fire is along the north bank of the South Saskatchewan River approximately 120 kilometres south of Oyen, Alberta and at present is threatening approximately 15 homes. Evacuations are taking place and the fire is not threatening any densely populated areas. No injuries have been reported. The public is reminded to follow instructions of emergency personnel and visit www.albertaemergencyalert.ca for continuing up to date information on wildfires in southern Alberta.

