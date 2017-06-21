RCMP Okotoks Recovers Stolen Property

Okotoks, AB– On June 14, 2017, at approximately 3:30 pm, Okotoks RCMP noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Aldersyde Petro Canada Station. Investigators began conducting surveillance and were able to determine the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Calgary, AB. A few hours later two males and a female were seen in possession of the stolen vehicle and Okotoks RCMP subsequently made three arrests. Further investigation determined that a flat deck trailer involved was also stolen as well as a license plate.

A male Robert Dunbar age 30 has been charged with 3 counts of Possession of Stolen Property. A second male Robert Fox age 39 has also been charged with 3 counts of Possession of Stolen Property and a female Holly Dolton age 44 has been charged with 4 counts of Possession of Stolen Property and 1 charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances act related to Fentanyl that was found during the investigation.

All parties have been released and are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on July 21, 2017.

If anyone has information related to any other crime, please call Okotoks Detachment at (403) 938-4202 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

