RCMP Okotoks – Residential Break and Enter

Okotoks, AB – The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a residential break, enter and theft that occurred in the Red Willow Crescent area of the foothills MD on June 23, 2017. Several high value items were taken.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403 995 6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.

