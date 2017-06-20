RCMP Olds – Small Aircraft Crash

On June 19 at 1040 hrs, members from the Olds and Didsbury detachment responded to a report of a crashed plane at the Didsbury/Olds airport. Local EMS and file were also dispatched to assist. Upon arrival, the lone male pilot was located outside of the aircraft and was treated on scene by EMS and later transported to Calgary hospital for further assessment. The crash occurred during take off and Transport Canada will be the lead agency during the investigation with Olds detachment liaising and obtaining any further information required. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor and the weather conditions are still being considered. Name of the pilot is not being released at this time.

