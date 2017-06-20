RCMP Olds – Small Aircraft Crash

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 20
On June 19 at 1040 hrs, members from the Olds and Didsbury detachment responded to a report of a crashed plane at the Didsbury/Olds airport.   Local EMS and file were also dispatched to assist.  Upon arrival, the lone male pilot was located outside of the aircraft and was treated on scene by EMS and later transported to Calgary hospital for further assessment.  The crash occurred during take off and Transport Canada will be the lead agency during the investigation with Olds detachment liaising and obtaining any further information required.  Alcohol and drugs are not a factor and the weather conditions are still being considered.  Name of the pilot is not being released at this time.
 
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Alberta RCMP Officer Charged

World Class Alberta Energy Regulator Launches International Centre of Regulatory Excellence

RCMP High River: Missing 16-year-old

Province Approves Okotoks’ Annexation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Vital Focus Survey Launched to Collect Feedback on High River Economy Next Post RCMP Olds – Small Aircraft Crash
%d bloggers like this: