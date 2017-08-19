RCMP Recruiting for National Youth Advisory Committee

The RCMP is looking for youth between the ages 13 and 18 to join the RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee.

Canadian youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast are invited to apply to be a part of this engaging and active committee.

The goal of the Committee is to engage youth by providing them with the opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on youth crime and victimization issues with Canada’s federal police agency and other youth from across the country. The Committee will have an active role in shaping what the RCMP offers young people by:

identifying issues affecting youth;

addressing community concerns; and,

designing initiatives to foster change and address their needs.

As a Committee member, youth can:

represent their community;

voice their opinions about issues affecting youth in their communities;

work with youth from other provinces and territories;

receive a reference letter or an attestation of volunteer hours; and,

discover their potential!

For more information and to request an application please [email protected]

The deadline to submit completed applications is September 30th, 2017.

The RCMP is committed to a diverse and representative committee.

Source: RCMP Youth Advisory Committee

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

