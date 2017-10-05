RCMP Serious Crimes Branch – Canada Wide Arrest Warrant

Calgary, Alberta – The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch in Southern Alberta is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted on numerous robbery charges in Alberta and Ontario.

In April 2017, an inter-provincial investigation between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police led to the arrest of Dustin Ross Robinson, age 34, for a series of four pharmacy robberies in Alberta and an additional twelve robberies in Ontario.

In July, Robinson was granted bail and released on several conditions including to reside in Calgary. Robinson has since failed to appear in court and has not complied with the conditions imposed by the judge when granted bail. As a result, additional charges of failing to appear have been laid and a Canada Wide Warrant for the arrest of Dustin Ross Robinson has been issued on the charges originating in Alberta. Additional warrants for his arrest remain in effect in Ontario as well.

Robinson was last known to be in Calgary’s downtown core in the summer of 2017. Dustin Robinson is originally from Sarnia, Ontario and there is potential that he may have travelled east from Alberta.

Do not approach Robinson. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to contact police when safe to do so. A tip-line has been set up for the public to provide information directly to the investigators in this case. Anyone in Alberta that has information can call 1-844-887-6287.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts outside of Alberta should contact their local police service and report the sighting.

***************Background*****************

April 20, 2017

RCMP and OPP Joint Investigation Solves Series of Pharmacy Robberies

Airdrie, Alberta – An inter-provincial investigation between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police has resulted in charges being laid in a series of Pharmacy Armed Robberies in Southern Alberta and Ontario.

On March 20th, Airdrie RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Crossfield Pharmacy. A short time later, RCMP were notified of another robbery, this time at the Sandstone Pharmacy on 8th Street in Airdrie.

On March 30th, Turner Valley RCMP were dispatched to Sandul’s Pharmacy in Black Diamond for a reported armed robbery. On April 5th, a fourth robbery occurred, this time at a pharmacy in Bragg Creek. In each of the robberies, a man armed with a knife entered the area where narcotics were kept and stole prescription medications including opiates.

On April 7th, the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch took the lead in investigating the four Alberta armed robberies. At the same time, OPP in Essex County were investigating 14 robberies that had occurred in several jurisdictions across Ontario from October 2016 to March 2017. The RCMP and OPP investigation led to the identification of Dustin Ross Robinson, formally of Sarnia Ontario and currently residing in Calgary, Alberta.

The joint investigation gathered evidence which included search warrants for a residence and vehicle in Calgary, and a work site near Fort McMurray. The search warrants were conducted on April 13th and 14th, resulting in the recovery of clothing and items used by the suspect in addition to an abundance of prescription narcotics taken during the robberies.

34-year-old Dustin Robinson has been charged with 4 counts of robbery and 4 counts of disguise with intent relating to the Alberta armed robberies. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 20, 2017.

In addition to the Alberta charges, Robinson is facing an additional 24 criminal code charges in Ontario stemming from the armed robbery investigations there.

