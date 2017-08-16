RCMP Southern Alberta – Accidental Drowning and Fatal Motor Vehicle Rollover

Redcliff RCMP Attend Accidental Drowning

Cypress County, Alberta – A 40-year-old male was recovered from the South Saskatchewan River near Echo Dale Park yesterday.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. (August 15), a 911 call was received regarding a male in distress in the South Saskatchewan River near Echo Dale Park. The male was swimming when he was observed to be in distress and then go under water. A family member managed to get him to a small island located in the center of the river. Minutes later a boat carrying two males arrived and the males assisted by calling 911, getting the pair to shore and beginning resuscitation efforts. Emergency services arrived and continued with resuscitation efforts.

Through the efforts of Medicine Hat Police Service, Medicine Hat Fire Department, EMS and the two boaters who assisted, the male was recovered and transported via ambulance to the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital.

Despite the efforts from all, the male has since been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Condolences go out to all the family members on behalf of the RCMP. No further information will be made available and the name of the male will not be released by the RCMP.

Cochrane – Fatal Rollover Collision

Elbow Valley, Alberta – On August 15th, 2017 at approximately 10:00 pm the Cochrane RCMP responded to a serious, single vehicle, rollover collision on Hwy 8 just west of Lott Creek Drive. The 60 year old male passenger from Calgary was deceased upon police arrival. The 48 year old male driver from Calgary was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in very serious condition.

This collision is still under investigation and the RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle collision are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

