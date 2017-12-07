RCMP Southern Alberta: Death Investigation – Ski Fatality – Drug Trafficking

Okotoks RCMP – Pharmacist charged with drug trafficking

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP have laid charges against an area pharmacist following an investigation into shortages of narcotics.

In October, 2017, RCMP in Okotoks were contacted by loss prevention officers from a local Safeway and made aware that a significant amount of narcotics had been diverted from the pharmacy. Officers from the Okotoks detachment investigated and examined pharmacy records which showed that over 33,000 tablets of narcotics were stolen from the pharmacy by an employee over a five year period.

Leanne Rogalsky (52) of Calgary is charged with Fraud over $5000, Theft over $5000, Breach of Trust, 15 counts of Trafficking a controlled substance and 15 offences contrary to the Narcotics Control Regulations. She’s alleged to have been creating fake patients and logging fake prescriptions under their name, then taking the narcotics from Safeway Pharmacy. The offences are alleged to have taken place from August 1st, 2012 to October 13th, 2017.

Rogalsky has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on December 22, 2017.

Lake Louise RCMP – Fatality at Ski Competition

Lake Louise, Alberta – On December 5, 2017 at 3:20pm, Lake Louise RCMP were advised of a serious injury to a skier competing in a Downhill NorAm race at Lake Louise ski resort.

A 17-year old male competitor from Germany lost control during his run and suffered serious, life threatening injuries. Emergency first aid was provided on the scene and he was transported by STARS to hospital. On December 6, the youth succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The RCMP is assisting the office of the Medical Examiner in investigating the death and no criminal charges are expected.

UPDATE from Alberta Alpine and Alpine Canada

Calgary, Alta. (December 6, 2017) – Alberta Alpine and Alpine Canada are deeply saddened to report that on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 during a Nor-Am Cup race at Lake Louise, Max Burkhart crashed into safety netting. Emergency personnel responded immediately and the athlete was airlifted via STARS to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts to save him, he passed away on Wednesday, December 6.

Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life and sends its deepest condolences to his family and teammates. Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athletes’ family and teammate through this difficult time.

Strathmore RCMP – Death Investigation

Rockyview County, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered early yesterday east of Calgary.

At approximately 8:00 am, Strathmore RCMP received a call from a citizen reporting that they had found a male deceased near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Township Road 232. Investigators were on the scene throughout the day and continue to investigate.

The deceased has been transported to the Calgary Medical Examiners Office and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on December 8th.

At this time, the investigation is in its early stages and the RCMP are asking anyone who has information about this death to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

