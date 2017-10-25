RCMP Southern Alberta: Didsbury, Lake Louise, Cochrane and Okotoks

Anyone with information regarding this occurrence are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Morley, AB – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 10:00 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to an Aggravated Assault in Morley. A 55 year old male had walked into the health unit in Morley with serious injuries. When the police arrived at the health unit, two trucks, a black Ford F350 and two toned brown Dodge pickup, were observed speeding away. The RCMP pursued the Ford F350 around the Morley reserve and ultimately were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver and passenger. The victim has been transported to a hospital for his serious, non life threatening injuries.
The RCMP are still looking for the brown Dodge truck (photo below). If anybody has information on this truck, or witnessed the truck driving the morning of October 18 in the Morley area, are asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.
This assault is still being actively investigated, and police are asking if anybody has information regarding this assault to please contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment.
Anyone with information regarding this aggravated assault are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Lake Louise, Alberta – The autopsy has been completed on the body of a woman found deceased on Sunday. The identification of the victim has not yet been confirmed, however, the Medical Examiner has determined that the manner of death was a homicide.
Investigators from The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have collected sufficient evidence to determine that this death is related to the death of a 52-year-man whose body was found in a vehicle west of Lake Louise on Emerald Lake Road, in the Golden RCMP detachment area on the same day. No additional suspects are being sought by police in relation to these deaths.
No further details are available at this time. Any additional information will be provided by press release.
Didsbury RCMP – Theft of family heirlooms and urn
Didsbury, Alberta – Didsbury RCMP are appealing for the return of some priceless family heirlooms including an urn containing ashes taken during a break in yesterday.
On Thursday, October 12, between 8:30am and 1:30pm, unknown suspect(s) forced entry to a home on Range Road 35 in the Dogpound area, west of Didsbury. Once inside, numerous items were stolen including family heirlooms; two gold rings and a small red wooden urn which contained the ashes of the home owner’s deceased husband.
Also stolen was a black 2001 Chrevrolet S10 truck with Alberta License Plate BSR2779 which is still outstanding.
“Crimes like this really tug at your heartstrings,” says Staff-Sergeant Chad Fournier, Didsbury RCMP detachment commander. “We think that the urn was taken by someone who did not realize what it was. To them, it is of no value at all, but to the family, it is priceless. We hope that these heirlooms can be returned to the family and welcome any assistance to do that.”
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381.