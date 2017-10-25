RCMP Southern Alberta: Didsbury, Lake Louise, Cochrane and Okotoks

Okotoks – ATM THEFT

Save-on Foods located at Okotoks, Alberta. On October 25th 2017 at approximately 4:28 am Okotoks RCMP responded to thelocated at 100 Southbank Boulevard for an ATM theft. A truck was observed dragging the ATM from the business causing substantial damage to the business.

The ATM was later located in the Rural area of MD of Foothills.

Suspect descriptions;

Two Caucasian males, mid 20’s wearing orange coveralls

Suspect truck;

*Modified* Black Ford F-350 with faded contractors decal on the tailgate

If you have any information in regards to this incident, or any other, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Cochrane – Suspicious Death

Morley, AB – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 10:45 pm the Cochrane RCMP responded to the report of an injured person laying in the middle of Spring road, near highway 1A in Morley. Upon police and EMS arrival, it was determined that the male was deceased. The deceased was a 49 year old male from Morley.

The RCMP are actively investigating this incident and treating this death as suspicious. In order to preserve the ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this occurrence are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Aggravated Assault in Morley

Morley, AB – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 10:00 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to an Aggravated Assault in Morley. A 55 year old male had walked into the health unit in Morley with serious injuries. When the police arrived at the health unit, two trucks, a black Ford F350 and two toned brown Dodge pickup, were observed speeding away. The RCMP pursued the Ford F350 around the Morley reserve and ultimately were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver and passenger. The victim has been transported to a hospital for his serious, non life threatening injuries.

The RCMP are still looking for the brown Dodge truck (photo below). If anybody has information on this truck, or witnessed the truck driving the morning of October 18 in the Morley area, are asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

This assault is still being actively investigated, and police are asking if anybody has information regarding this assault to please contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment.

Anyone with information regarding this aggravated assault are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Lake Louise RCMP – Update on Death Investigation

Lake Louise, Alberta – The autopsy has been completed on the body of a woman found deceased on Sunday. The identification of the victim has not yet been confirmed, however, the Medical Examiner has determined that the manner of death was a homicide.

Investigators from The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have collected sufficient evidence to determine that this death is related to the death of a 52-year-man whose body was found in a vehicle west of Lake Louise on Emerald Lake Road, in the Golden RCMP detachment area on the same day. No additional suspects are being sought by police in relation to these deaths.

No further details are available at this time. Any additional information will be provided by press release.