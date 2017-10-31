RCMP Southern Alberta – Fires in Crowsnest Pass and Beiseker; Dangerous Driving in Strathmore

RCMP Strathmore; Charges laid in relation to Dangerous Driving

Strathmore, Alberta – On October 28 ,2017, Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint of a collision in Langdon, Ab, at the intersection of Highway 797 and Glenmore Trail. RCMP initiated an investigation on arrival into the collision, and were advised that the drivers of a vehicle involved had fled the scene. Strathmore RCMP located two suspects a short distance away from the collision scene, and effected their arrest. RCMP determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Taber, Ab, and that it was being driven in a manner dangerous to the public prior to the collision.

Charges are pending against one suspect while the second suspect

19 year old Bernhard Peters, from Cranford, Ab. has been charged with

– Dangerous Driving;

– Assault with a weapon (x2);

– Fail to Remain at the scene of a collision;

– Possession of property obtained by crime;

– Failing to Obey a Stop Sign; and

– Driving while unauthorized.

and is scheduled to attend court on November 1, 2017.

Beiseker RCMP – Grass fire ignited by carelessly discarded cigarette

Irricana, Alberta- RCMP are calling on all smokers to keep their cigarette butts to themselves after yet another grass fire was ignited by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

On October 29 at 3:20 pm, Beiseker RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a grass fire in the ditch along Highway 9, north of Keoma. Fire fighters from Beiseker, Crossfield, Irricana and Rockyview County scrambled to gain control of the fire in severely windy and dry conditions.

The fire spread rapidly and was blown eastward by strong winds. Nearby farmers and residents of the Tscheder Hutterite Colony were able to use farm equipment and create fire barriers which prevented the fire from reaching any nearby farmyards and residences.

After the fire was extinguished, RCMP and Fire investigators were able to locate the source of the fire, a cigarette butt along the shoulder of Highway 9 near Range Road 270.

The past few months have been exceptionally dry and as a result there have been a number of forest fires and grass fires in southern Alberta.“We’ve lost farms, houses, pets, livestock and infrastructure to fires already; and, the greatest loss of all, a volunteer firefighter from Cypress County was killed while fighting a fire this fall”, says Corporal Curtis Peters, Media Relations Officer for Southern Alberta. “This is now the second fire that we know was caused by a cigarette butt. Both of these were completely preventable. We need people to get the message and STOP tossing their butts out of vehicles.”

In addition to the psychological consequences that causing a fire would impose, there are also legal and civil actions that a person could face including:

– A fine for littering

– Criminal Charges such as Mischief or Criminal Negligence

– Civil financial responsibility for costs associated to the fire response and repairs.

If members of the public see a fire, they should call 911. If they see someone throwing a cigarette butt out of a vehicle, they should contact their local police and not engage in a confrontation with the person.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP – Fatal residential fire

Blairmore, Alberta – Crowsnest Pass RCMP and Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that claimed a woman’s life in Blairmore last night.

At approximately 3:00 am, Crownsest Pass RCMP with dispatched to a residential fire at an apartment on 20th avenue in Blairmore. The local fire department entered the unit where the fire had occurred and removed the lone resident from the building. Paramedics pronounced the resident, a 55 year old woman, deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation. One other resident of the building was evacuated as a result of the fire.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

