RCMP Southern Alberta – High River and Okotoks

Sometime between 6:30 P.M. on Thursday October 26th, 2017 and 08:30 A.M. Friday October 27th, August 17, a white 20 ft by 8 ft white Royal enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from the 1900 block of High Park Circle in High River, Alberta. The license plate attached to the trailer was Alberta plate 5CK134. If anyone should see this trailer and license plate, please call local police immediately.

Okotoks RCMP- Request to identify suspect after patrol cars rammed

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect after two police cars were rammed.

On October 26 at 5:53 pm, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver in the Walmart parking lot. Officers attended and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle rammed both RCMP patrol cars, and fled the scene.

No injuries were sustained by the RCMP members involved. Further investigation after the events revealed that truck had been reported stolen two days earlier.

Okotoks RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance to locate the involved vehicle and identify the driver.

The vehicle is described as;

2002 White dodge truck bearing Alberta licence plate BVF5334

The suspect is described as;

Caucasian male, approximately 30- 35 years of age, facial hair, medium brown hair