RCMP Southern Alberta: High River and Strathmore

RCMP High River – Theft of trailers and farm equipment

On July 10, 2017 between the hours of approximately 3:00 to 04:00 am, a white Ford truck, either a F250 or F350 model broke into two businesses north of High River. Two male suspects stole a red slip tank from one business and then drove to a second business where they stole a white 20 foot Wells cargo trailer that had a 45″ black motorcycle trailer inside.

The suspects are then believed to have cut a fence at another business outside High River. Stolen from this business was a camo coloured John Deere Gator and a commercial lawn mower called a ZTrak.

Strathmore RCMP – Stolen vehicle crash on Hwy 1 leads to impaired driving charges

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges for possession of stolen property, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and firearms offences have been laid following a single vehicle roll over on Hwy 1 East of Strathmore.

On July 8, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint of a single vehicle roll-over on Highway 1 near Range Road 245. On arrival, officers found a blue Chevrolet truck had rolled in the center median. A man at the scene approached the responding officer and stated that he had been driving. A female passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire fighters. The female was transported to Strathmore hospital and later was taken by STARS to hospital in Calgary for her injuries.

The investigation showed that the vehicle had been travelling West on highway 1 when the driver lost control and rolled. The driver, 22-year-old Lindros Cutter from Siksika First Nation was found to be impaired by alcohol. Additionally, the vehicle had been reported stolen from Mossleigh, Alberta earlier the same day and a firearm was found unsecured in the back seat.

Lindros Cutter has been charged with:

-Impaired driving causing bodily harm,

-Driving while disqualified,

-Possession of a firearm while prohibited,

-Breach of Probation,

-Careless storage of a firearm,

-Possession of stolen property.

Cutter has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 11.

