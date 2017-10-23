RCMP Southern Alberta: High River and Strathmore

On the morning of October 20, 2017 a rural High River resident reported that his 2017 Ford F450 had been stolen from his residence during the night. The truck was seen later in the day at approximately 1:30 pm travelling on roads south west of High River. The stolen truck was located by RCMP and suspects attempted to evade from police by pulling into a nearby acreage. High River RCMP with the assistance of Nanton, Turner Valley and Okotoks RCMP detachments were able to cordon off the area. RCMP Police Dog Services attended the location where they were able to track down three suspects that were taken into custody.
Robert Hill (47 yrs old) of Calgary has been charged with four counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, two counts of Failing to comply with recognizance and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Christopher Leaming (22 yrs old) of Calgary has been charged with four counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Paige Rist (24 yrs old) of High River has been charged with six counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, four counts of Failing to comply with recognizance, three counts of Failing to comply with a Probation order, and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
All three have been remanded into custody and the High River RCMP are actively investigating this occurrence. Stolen property was located in the recovered vehicle and RCMP are currently contacting owners to have the property returned. A second stolen vehicle has been recovered in the City Of Calgary as a result of this investigation.
If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.