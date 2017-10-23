RCMP Southern Alberta: High River and Strathmore

Strathmore RCMP – Found Human Remains Investigation

Strathmore, AB – Yesterday at 3:30pm the Strathmore RCMP received a call advising that human remains had been found along the Bow River, south of Strathmore. A full investigation in currently underway and RCMP Major Crimes South and Forensic Identification Section have been engaged.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

No additional information is available at this time. As more information becomes known updates will be provided.

High River RCMP Recover Stolen Truck – Charges laid

On the morning of October 20, 2017 a rural High River resident reported that his 2017 Ford F450 had been stolen from his residence during the night. The truck was seen later in the day at approximately 1:30 pm travelling on roads south west of High River. The stolen truck was located by RCMP and suspects attempted to evade from police by pulling into a nearby acreage. High River RCMP with the assistance of Nanton, Turner Valley and Okotoks RCMP detachments were able to cordon off the area. RCMP Police Dog Services attended the location where they were able to track down three suspects that were taken into custody.

Robert Hill (47 yrs old) of Calgary has been charged with four counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, two counts of Failing to comply with recognizance and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Christopher Leaming (22 yrs old) of Calgary has been charged with four counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Paige Rist (24 yrs old) of High River has been charged with six counts of Possession of Property obtained by Crime, two counts related to Identity Theft, four counts of Failing to comply with recognizance, three counts of Failing to comply with a Probation order, and one count under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

All three have been remanded into custody and the High River RCMP are actively investigating this occurrence. Stolen property was located in the recovered vehicle and RCMP are currently contacting owners to have the property returned. A second stolen vehicle has been recovered in the City Of Calgary as a result of this investigation.

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Strathmore RCMP – Single Vehicle Fatal Collision Highway 1

Strathmore, AB – On October 21, 2017 at approximately 2:00pm Strathmore RCMP attended the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near the intersection of Range Road 261. An eastbound car lost control and went off the highway into the south ditch where it rolled into an adjoining field. The driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no indication that alcohol or other intoxicants were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a 29 year old woman from Calgary. Her name will not be released.

The notification of next of kin has been completed.

