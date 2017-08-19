RCMP Southern Alberta – Man with Handgun, Thefts and Fatal Accident

Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Black Diamond, Alberta – at 9:09 p.m. on August 17, Turner Valley RCMP attended a serious motor vehicle collision where two motorcyclists succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision.

A 48-year-old female and 57-year-old male, both from Okotoks, were traveling eastbound on Highway 543, east of 128 Street. Early investigation indicates that the motorcyclists were attempting to pass vehicles when they both struck a truck hauling a flat deck trailer.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation. As this incident remains under investigation, no further information is available in relation to the cause, or contributing factors of the collision.

High River RCMP Seek Witnesses to Thefts

Sometime between 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday August 16th and 08:00 A.M. Wednesday August 17th, 2017, a white 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck along with a 24 ft tandem wheel trailer and a CASE SR250 Yellow Skid Steer were stolen from the Diamond V Ranch located at 48th St and 576 Ave between High River and Longview.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). The RCMP investigation has not identified any witnesses or suspects in this investigation.

Coaldale RCMP Seeking Public Assistance in Identifying a Man with a Handgun

Coaldale, Alberta – On Monday August 14th at around 5:30 p.m. just south of Coaldale, a man was observed putting down an injured dog with a handgun. Previously this man had driven over the dog while exercising the dog on a leash. The man was allowing the dog to run along side his vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Range Road 211 and Hwy 512 southeast of the Town of Coaldale.

The man was described as a Caucasian in his thirties, six feet tall, 180-200 lbs, shaved head, wearing sweat pants. The vehicle was described as an older model silver Chrysler 300 with black tinted windows and a cargo mesh separating the back seats from the front. No licence plate was obtained.

If anyone has any information in this crime or any other please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080/ Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime stoppers will pay cash rewards up to $2000.00 for information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.

