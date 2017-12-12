RCMP Southern Alberta: Road Rage – Vandalism – Death Investigation

Strathmore RCMP – Update 1 – Death Investigation

Rockyview County, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a body east of Calgary on December 6.

On December 8, an autopsy was completed by the Calgary Medical Examiners Office. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Jammie Lee Miller, of Calgary. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, pending further testing.

Strathmore RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to Mr. Miller’s death and are asking for the public’s help to track his movements prior to the discovery of his body on December 6.

“We are hoping to hear from anyone that was in contact with Jammie Miller between 9:00 pm on Monday, December 4th to 8:00 am on Wednesday, December 6,” says RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters. “Finding out his whereabouts and actions leading up to his death will help us to determine what happened and bring closure to his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Fort Macleod United Church – Mischief to Windows

Sometime between Friday, December 8, 2017 and Sunday, December 10, 2017 three small windows at the back of the Fort Macleod United Church were vandalized. Suspects did not gain entry into the building and the incident appears to be random in nature.

If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Road Rage Incident; Firearm Presented and Threats Uttered

UPDATE

Cochrane, AB – On December 10, 2017 a picture of the suspect was created by an RCMP sketch artist. Please see attached photo.

If anyone recognizes the male in the sketch, they are asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 403-851-8000.

This incident continues to be investigated and further details will be released when they become available.

Cochrane, AB – On December 7, 2017 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a driver threatening another driver with a gun. The victim was turning westbound onto Highway 1A from Highway 22, when a dirty, cherry red SUV, possibly a Nissan, passed the victim in the turning lane and pointed a black gun at the occupants threatening them. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on highway 1A from Cochrane. The male is described as being in his late 40’s, wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and a Montreal Canadians hat.

This incident continues to be investigated and further details will be released when they become available.

If anyone witnessed this incident or recognizes the vehicle described please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

