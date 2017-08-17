RCMP Southern Alberta – Robbery, Drugs, Attempted Abduction and Vehicle Accident

RCMP Okotoks – Drug Trafficking Charges and drug seizures

Okotoks, AB- On August 15, 2017, Okotoks RCMP GIS/CRU with the assistance of uniformed members and RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a Okotoks residence in close proximity to the RCMP Detachment. As a result of the search warrant investigators seized just over an ounce of cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana and over $5000.00 of cash. Two males were arrested inside the residence. Ricky Kwong age 42 and Phillip Kirby age 43 have each been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of proceeds of crime. Each individual has been released and are scheduled to appear at the Okotoks Provincial Court on October 6, 2017.

If anyone has information related to these occurrences or any others, please call Okotoks Detachment at (403) 938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Strathmore RCMP – Investigate attempted abduction in Langdon

Langdon, Alberta – The Strathmore RCMP is investigating a complaint of an attempted abduction in the Langdon area that took place on the afternoon of August 16th, 2017.

A young adult woman was approached by an unknown male, who was insistent in his efforts to ‘pick her up’ despite being rebuked several times by the woman. The male physically grabbed the woman to force her to take a photo with him, and made repeated references to wanting her to come with him. When the woman attempted to depart, the male allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started dragging her towards his vehicle. A bystander intervened, and the male immediately departed.

The male is described as being of East Indian or Lebanese descent, with darker skin, approximately 6 feet tall, and wore a white t-shirt with an emblem and blue jeans. The male was driving a red 4-door sedan. The male stated that he was living in Calgary.

The Strathmore RCMP is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the Strathmore RCMP at (403) 934-3968.

Cochrane RCMP Arrest Robbery Suspect UPDATE

Cochrane, Alberta – The Cochrane RCMP have arrested and charged two male youths with the Robbery that occurred in the early morning hours of August 16th, 2017 in Cochrane, Alberta. Both males have been charged with one count of Robbery and one of the males has an additional charge of Assaulting a Police Officer. The names of the two accused males will not be released.

“Sometimes its a great combination of timely, anonymous tips from the public, great video surveillance in the area and excellent police work by the police officers on shift, that brings the investigation to a speedy conclusion” says Cst. Kary Moore.

The RCMP would like the public for coming forward and reporting suspicious activities that they observed on the night of this occurrence.

HISTORY: ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

Cochrane, Alberta – On August 16th, 2017 at approximately 12:05 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to a Robbery complaint at a West Valley area pub. The suspect entered the pub after it had closed for the night and presented a weapon to the clerk and demanded cash. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken along with 3 bottles of liquor. The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

The male suspect, a young person from Cochrane was arrested a short time later in Cochrane. The suspects name will not be released as he is under 18 years of age.

Cochrane RCMP Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Collision

Cochrane, Alberta – On August 16th 2017 at approximately 1:30 pm the Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the Lochend Road, just north of Twp Rd 262. Upon police arrival they located the 66 year old female driver, from Cochrane, and only occupant, deceased. The vehicle was travelling southbound on the Lochend road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch, coming to rest against a tree and fence. The name of the deceased will not be released.

This collision is still under investigation and the RCMP asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at403-851-8000.

