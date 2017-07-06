RCMP Southern Alberta – Robbery and Fatal Crash

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 06

Canmore – Fatal Collision, highway 1 near Lac Des Arcs

Canmore, Alberta – On July 6th, 2017, a patrolling member of the Canmore RCMP witnessed a collision between semi- tractor trucks along the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 just East of Lac Des Arcs, AB.  An eastbound semi struck another semi that was parked on the shoulder of the Highway.  The impact caused an immediate explosion and subsequent fire.  A pedestrian, believed to be the driver of the parked semi, was struck and killed upon impact.  A passenger was ejected from the parked semi and taken to Calgary Foothills Hospital.  The driver of the travelling semi was also taken to Calgary Hospital, both with unknown injuries.

Highway 1 westbound lanes are now open.  Eastbound lanes will be closed pending investigation and removal of debris.

High River – Break and Enter

Sometime during the evening of Monday July 3, 2017 and the morning of Tuesday July 4, 2017, two cargo trailers were broken into at the Aspen Crossing Escape Room located near Mossleigh, AB resulting in thousands of dollars worth of tools being stolen.
Anyone with information should contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) and www.tipsubmit.com.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

New Tracking System Increases Transparency

Missing Calgary Senior: Flock

RCMP Strathmore: Busy Long Weekend

Bad Money After Bad: the Sturgeon Refinery Remains a Sinkhole for Taxpayers: Barnes

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Availability and Addiction Next Post RCMP Southern Alberta – Robbery and Fatal Crash
%d bloggers like this: