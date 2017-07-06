RCMP Southern Alberta – Robbery and Fatal Crash

Canmore – Fatal Collision, highway 1 near Lac Des Arcs

Canmore, Alberta – On July 6th, 2017, a patrolling member of the Canmore RCMP witnessed a collision between semi- tractor trucks along the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 just East of Lac Des Arcs, AB. An eastbound semi struck another semi that was parked on the shoulder of the Highway. The impact caused an immediate explosion and subsequent fire. A pedestrian, believed to be the driver of the parked semi, was struck and killed upon impact. A passenger was ejected from the parked semi and taken to Calgary Foothills Hospital. The driver of the travelling semi was also taken to Calgary Hospital, both with unknown injuries.

Highway 1 westbound lanes are now open. Eastbound lanes will be closed pending investigation and removal of debris.

High River – Break and Enter

Sometime during the evening of Monday July 3, 2017 and the morning of Tuesday July 4, 2017, two cargo trailers were broken into at the Aspen Crossing Escape Room located near Mossleigh, AB resulting in thousands of dollars worth of tools being stolen.

Anyone with information should contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) and www.tipsubmit.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

