RCMP Southern Alberta – Small Plane Crash; Missing Person

Nanton RCMP – Small Plane Crash in Pine Coulee Reservoir

Stavely, Alberta – RCMP and Transport Canada are investigating after a small aircraft made a crash landing in Pine Coulee reservoir last night.

Shortly after 5:00 pm on May 1, Nanton RCMP were notified that a Cessna 180 aircraft had crashed into the water of Pine Coulee reservoir near Stavely. RCMP attended the scene and interviewed the pilot and other witnesses to determine what happened.

The aircraft was on a test flight after recent repairs when it experienced engine failure. The pilot attempted to land on the shore near the reservoir but was unable to reach land and crashed into the water. The pilot and one passenger on board were not injured and were able to get to shore and contact authorities for help. The plane was removed from the water and will be examined by investigators from Transport Canada as part of the investigation.

Banff / Okotoks RCMP seek assistance to locate missing male

Banff, Alberta – The Okotoks and Banff RCMP detachments are continuing efforts to locate a missing Calgary man who was last seen on April 24.

51-year-old Kevin Sadownyk was last seen in Okotoks on the morning of April 24th. His vehicle was found abandoned on Minnewanka Road in Banff National park the following day at 4:00 pm. RCMP and Parks Canada have conducted thorough searches of the area where Kevin’s vehicle was found but have not turned up any leads.

“We are hoping that someone may have seen Kevin in Banff or perhaps given him a ride. We would like to hear from anyone with information that might help us find Kevin for his family,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.

Kevin Sadownyk is described as:

Caucasian

5’7″

180 lbs or heavier

Shoulder length blond hair

Facial acne scarring

Blue eyes

If you have information about the whereabouts of Kevin Sadownyk, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

