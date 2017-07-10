RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Updates

Crowsnest Pass RCMP – Train Derailment

Lundbreck, Alberta – At approximately 3:30 pm on July 7, Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a report of a train derailment near Lundbreck Falls. 6 cars from a Canadian Pacific train went off the tracks near the falls. No one was injured in the derailment and no dangerous goods were spilled. The cars were hauling molten sulfur and fertilizer. A small fire ignited but was quickly extinguished by fire crews. Crews from Canadian Pacific were working to clear the scene. There were no traffic disruptions.

Cochrane RCMP investigate after cyclist injured by barbed wire

Bragg Creek, Alberta – RCMP from Cochrane detachment are asking for the public’s help after a cyclist was injured by barbed wire that was strung across a trail in the West Bragg Creek area.

On July 5 at approximately 8:00 pm, two cyclists departed for a bike ride on a trail in the West Bragg Creek area. A short distance into the ride, one cyclist struck a barbed wire that had been strung between trees on the trail. The incident happened on a downhill slope while the cyclist was standing, resulting in the wire hitting him in the shoulder area and knocking him off of his bike. The pair removed the wire and walked back to their vehicle, leaving the victim’s mountain bike a the scene. The victim went to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The following day, when they went to recover the bike, it was gone (see photo below of stolen bike).

you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. The Cochrane RCMP are asking anyone with information about these events to call the Cochrane Detachment at 403-932-2211. If

RCMP Okotoks investigated Breaks and Enter at Okotoks Cycle Works

Okotoks-AB, on June 28th, 2017, the Okotoks RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a motorbike and off-highway vehicle repairs and service shop, Cycle Works, located in Foothills north of Okotoks. Unknown person(s) gained entry to the secure bay of the building by cutting through the barbed wire fence. The suspect(s) made off with five dirt bikes and other machinery worth a collective sum of approximately $60,000. The breach to the gate is believed to have occurred at 12:30 am and the dirtbikes were loaded onto a vehicle and driven away at approximately 3:30 am.

If you have information about this crime, please call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

