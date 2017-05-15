RCMP Southern Alberta Weekend Updates – Missing Person and Injury Accident

Gleichen RCMP ask for help to find missing 15 year old female

Siksika First Nation, Alberta – RCMP in Gleichen are asking for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Lavander Rilling.

Lavander was last seen on May 6 when she left a residence on the Siksika Nation. Lavander is described as:

5’6″ tall



medium build

shoulder length brown hair

Brown eyes

black frame glasses

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a black shirt. Investigators believe that she may still be in the Gleichen area or she may have travelled to Calgary.

Anyone with information on Lavander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Strathmore RCMP investigate Injury Hit and Run on Hwy 1 Strathmore, Alberta – RCMP attended the scene of a hit and run collision on Hwy 1 east of Calgary on Sunday. At approximately 10:40 pm on May 14, Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274. Preliminary information suggests that the motorcycle and the SUV were both travelling eastbound on Hwy 1 when the collision occurred. The driver of the SUV fled from the scene on foot and RCMP are attempting to locate him/her. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, has been transported by STARS to hospital with serious injuries. An RCMP collision analyst is assisting with the investigation and motorists can expect eastbound traffic to be re-routed while the investigation takes place. An update will be provided when more information becomes available. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

