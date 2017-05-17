RCMP: Strathmore, Airdrie, Olds, Didsbury, Cochrane RCMP – Arrest in hit and run case and series of armed robberies

Strathmore, Alberta – Following a hit and run collision that sent a man to hospital, RCMP have laid numerous additional charges in a series of liquor store robberies against an Airdrie resident.

On May 8th at 11:00 pm, a man armed with a knife entered an Olds liquor store and robbed the business of cash and liquor. Two days later, on May 10th, two similar robberies took place in Cochrane. In both of these incidents, a man armed with a knife entered a liquor store and demanded cash from the register. The man assaulted staff and fled from the scene stealing liquor and cash.

On May 11th, another robbery occurred, this time in Airdrie. In this instance, the suspect fought with the clerk and stole the entire tray from the cash register.

A fifth robbery took place on May 14th in Carstairs. Once again, the suspect was armed with a knife and entered a liquor store where he stole cash and liquor before fleeing in an unknown direction.

RCMP from Airdrie, Didsbury, Olds and Cochrane worked together to investigate these robberies. Surveillance footage and witness descriptions led investigators to determine that the same person was responsible for all five robberies.

About an hour after the robbery in Carstairs took place, Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the SUV fled on foot. A few minutes after the collision, RCMP received a call from the registered owner of the car, claiming that his vehicle had been stolen in Airdrie.

RCMP police dog services were brought in and tracked the driver of the SUV from the collision scene into a nearby field. 27-year-old Christopher Ferguson, the registered owner, was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The vehicle had not been stolen and investigators believe that call was placed in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

Inside the SUV, officers located evidence tying Ferguson to the recent robbery in Carstairs. A search warrant for Ferguson’s Airdrie residence was obtained and further evidence was located which has resulted in charges for all five robberies, in addition to the charges he faces as a result of the collision.

Christopher Ferguson, from Airdrie Alberta now faces a total of 20 charges including Robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation conditions, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, uttering threats and public mischief. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17 in Calgary Provincial Court. The investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.

