RCMP Strathmore: Attempted Abduction and Fraud

Strathmore RCMP – Strathmore Area Woman Facing 317 Fraud Charges

Strathmore, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP have charged a 42-year-old Wheatland County woman with 317 fraud-related offences.

Strathmore RCMP began their investigations when multiple citizens came forward to say that they were the victims of fraud. Jane Moore had befriended the victims, and convinced them that she was a member of a well-known wealthy Calgary family. She claimed she had an inheritance of $38 million dollars and was able to convince the victims to give her money based on the premise that she would repay the money as soon as her inheritance was available. Moore falsified bank documents and a court order to show that she had would be receiving $38 million dollars.

On Monday, August 28, 2017, Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with the following 250 Criminal Code offences:

Uttering Threats (x2)

Uttering a Forged Document (x2)

Fraud Over $5000 (x2)

Fraud Under $5000 (x242)

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Jane MOORE was charged with an additional 67 charges of Fraud for a similar occurrence. Jane Moore has been remanded, and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on September 19, 2017.

Jane Moore is known to police and has a history of similar offences. She has been known to use the following names/alias’ in the past:

Jane Seaman

Elizabeth Seaman

Jane Norman

Jane Plimmer

JJ O’Conner

Jane Smith

If you have information about these crimes or if you believe you may have been victimized, please call the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.

If you have information but want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Strathmore RCMP – Charges laid in attempted abduction

Langdon, Alberta – Following an investigation into an attempted abduction that occurred in Langdon on August 16, Strathmore RCMP have laid charges against a 32-year-old man.

On August 16 the Strathmore RCMP launched an investigation and with the assistance of Calgary Police Service and the Airdrie General Investigation Section. The RCMP were able to identify a suspect.

Mohamad Jeha of Calgary has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault. He has been released on conditions and scheduled to appear at Provincial Court of Alberta in Strathmore on September 19, 2017.

This matter is now before the courts and no further information will be provided.

Background

Langdon, Alberta – The Strathmore RCMP is investigating a complaint of an attempted abduction in the Langdon area that took place on the afternoon of August 16th, 2017.

A young adult woman was approached by an unknown male, who was insistent in his efforts to ‘pick her up’ despite being rebuked several times by the woman. The male physically grabbed the woman to force her to take a photo with him, and made repeated references to wanting her to come with him. When the woman attempted to depart, the male allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started dragging her towards his vehicle. A bystander intervened, and the male immediately departed.

The male is described as being of East Indian or Lebanese descent, with darker skin, approximately 6 feet tall, and wore a white t-shirt with an emblem and blue jeans. The male was driving a red 4-door sedan. The male stated that he was living in Calgary.

The Strathmore RCMP is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the Strathmore RCMP at (403) 934-3968.

