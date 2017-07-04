RCMP Strathmore: Busy Long Weekend

Strathmore RCMP – Woman arrested after dog dragged behind car on Highway 1

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges are pending against a Calgary woman following complaints of a dog being dragged behind a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On July 2, shortly after noon, Strathmore RCMP were contacted by CP Police to report a dog in distress. The CP police member was stopped along Highway 1 when a motorist approached them and said that they had seen a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash down the highway near Range Road 270. The civilian reported that the car and dog were last seen driving towards Langdon on Highway 797. Strathmore RCMP and CP Police made patrols in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the dog.

Later, at 6:40 pm, Strathmore RCMP received a second call for service. This time a civilian reported that there was a suspicious vehicle with an injured dog tied to it, in a field off of Range Road 265 and Township Road 242. Officers attended and confirmed the vehicle matched the description from the earlier complaint. The critically injured dog leashed to the car suffering and from injuries consistent with having been dragged behind it. The driver of the car was not present.

Members of the Strathmore RCMP transported the dog, believed to be a border collie cross, to an emergency veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, the veterinarian determined that the animal’s injuries were too extensive and it had to be euthanised.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 40 year old Calgary woman who was the driver and owner of the vehicle. The woman was released from custody on a Promise to Appear in Strathmore Court on August 15. The woman’s name cannot be released as the charge of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an animal contrary to section 445.1 of the Criminal Code is pending.

Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

Strathmore RCMP – Fatal Motor vehicle collision

Wheatland County – On July 3, 2017 at approximately 5:00 pm Strathmore RCMP responded to a 2 vehicle collision 3 km north of the Village of Standard at the intersection of Hwy 840 and Secondary Highway 564.

A minivan with 7 occupants travelling eastbound on Highway 564 went through a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy 840 striking broadside a southbound sport utility vehicle containing 2 occupants. Both occupants of the Sport utility vehicle were killed as a result of the collision. The 7 occupants of the minivan suffered varying injuries however none are considered to be life threatening. STARS Air Ambulance as well as numerous ground ambulances and both Standard and Rockyford Fire Departments were involved in the response.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision. RCMP are continuing to investigate and charges are pending. The names of the deceased are not being released.

As of 11:00 pm the highways were cleared and open to traffic

Strathmore RCMP – Strathmore Area Woman Facing 80 Fraud Charges



Strathmore, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP have charged a 42-year-old Wheatland County woman with 80 fraud-related offences.

Strathmore RCMP began their investigation on May 31, 2017 when a resident of Wheatland County reported they had been the victim of fraud, which had resulted in a loss of thousands of dollars. Over the course of the investigation, police discovered the woman had used a fraudulent bank letter to convince several victims to give her money.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Uttering Threats (x2)

Fraud Over $5000 (x2)

Fraud Under $5000 (x78)

Ms. Moore has also used the following names/alias’ in the past:

Jane Seaman

Elizabeth Seaman

Jane Norman

Jane Plimmer

JJ O’Conner

Jane Smith

Jane Moore was released on bail with numerous conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 7, 2017.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Strathmore RCMP Arrest Two Males in Stolen Vehicle

Strathmore, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP arrested two adult males and have laid several criminal code charges after receiving assistance from the Calgary Police Service HAWCS Helicopter on Thursday.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on June 29, 2017 Strathmore RCMP were advised by the Calgary Police Service HAWCS Helicopter of an erratic driver travelling at high speeds on Highway 1 coming east out of the city. Strathmore RCMP responded and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle took off from RCMP and in the interest of public safety no pursuit was initiated, however HAWCS was able to follow in the air. The suspect vehicle then made it east on Highway 901 where it made a turn on to a dead end Range Road. Two adult males were then arrested without incident by Strathmore RCMP.

The involved vehicle was stolen and contained stolen property such as tools, machinery, clothing, vehicle documents and identification. Strathmore RCMP have recovered this property and are actively trying to return them to their rightful owners.

Strathmore RCMP coordinated their investigation with Brooks RCMP and concluded that the two suspects were involved in the theft of a vehicle earlier that morning in Brooks where the victim suffered an injury to his foot trying to prevent the suspects from stealing his vehicle as they drove away.

Two adult males are currently in custody awaiting bail hearings and are facing several Criminal Code charges including but not limited to Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Breach of Probation. The pair are charged with 15 shared Criminal Code charges with 8 additional individual charges. Both males are known to police.

The investigation is on-going.

Strathmore RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 403-934-3535 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

