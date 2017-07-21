RCMP – Strathmore Pursuit and Canmore Drowning

Strathmore RCMP – Charges laid in multi-jurisdiction pursuit

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges have been laid against a man and a woman following a vehicle pursuit that ended with arrests at the Cross Iron Mall yesterday afternoon.

The events began when Cochrane RCMP received a report of a gas and dash on July 19 at 11:15 am in Bragg Creek involving a Ford F-350 that had been previously reported stolen. Approximately one hour later, Turner Valley RCMP received a complaint from a Priddis area farmer reporting that the same vehicle was in his pasture chasing cattle. Turner Valley RCMP attended and the suspect vehicle fled into the Tsuut’ina First Nation.

Tsuut’ina First Nation police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop and fled into the city of Calgary. While in Calgary, the suspects stole another F-350 from a dealership as the truck was being off-loaded from a semi. With the suspects now separated into two stolen vehicles, Calgary Police followed them east with the assistance of their HAWCS helicopter.

RCMP from Strathmore and Airdrie detachments were notified of the unfolding situation and an RCMP officer from Strathmore located the vehicles at Venture Avenue and 100th Street in Rockyview County. The officer activated the emergency lights and positioned the police car blocking the path of the stolen trucks. The male suspect drove a truck into the police vehicle then fled once again. Shortly after, the male abandoned the truck stolen from the dealership and got into the other stolen truck which was being driven by the female.

The vehicle fled north towards the Airdrie RCMP detachment area and continued to drive in a reckless manner, losing a front tire and continuing on just the rim. The female drove toward the Cross Iron Mall, driving towards oncoming traffic periodically. HAWCS helicopter continued to monitor and RCMP and Calgary Police converged on the area as the vehicle drove to the mall’s theatre entrance.

The stolen vehicle stopped at the theatre entrance and both suspects fled into the mall and out another door where they were taken into custody. In total, officers from six different police jurisdictions were involved in the response.

The female suspect, Shaylene Mccauley (18) of Calgary, has been remanded into custody to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on July 24. She is charged with:

– Possession of stolen property,

-Flight from police,

-Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon,

-Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

– Assaulting a peace officer,

– failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The male suspect, Kacy Savoie (30) of Calgary has also been remanded into custody to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on July 24. He is charged with:

– Possession of stolen property,

– Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon,

-Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

-Assaulting a peace officer,

-Failing to remain at the scene of a collision,

-Flight from police,

– Drive while disqualified,

– failing to comply with a recognizance,

-Mischief.

RCMP Canmore Investigates Drowing at Quarry Lake

On July 20, 2017 at approximately 3:29 p.m, Canmore RCMP were called to Quarry Lake in the Town of Canmore for a person in distress in the lake. Several bystanders were trying to assist a male who called for help while swimming. The male then disappeared under the surface of the water for several minutes before he was located unresponsive. Bystanders were able to pull the unconscious male from the water and performed CPR until Police, Canmore EMS and Canmore Fire Departments arrived on scene.

STARS Air Ambulance also responded to assist.

The male was taken to Canmore Hospital. Despite all life saving measures, the 28 year old male from Calgary succumbed to his injuries.

Calgary Medical Examiners Officer along with Canmore RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

