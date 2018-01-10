RCMP Strathmore – Search of Chop Shop and Fatal Collision

Strathmore RCMP – Search warrant on suspected “Chop Shop” location

Wheatland County, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP have conducted a search of a rural property resulting in the seizure of 15 vehicles from a suspected chop shop.

On January 8, acting on information received from the public, the Strathmore RCMP served a search warrant at a property on Range Road 265, west of Strathmore. Together with the RCMP Auto Theft Unit, investigators examined numerous vehicles found on the property and identified over a dozen which were stolen or had the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) altered.

A male from Calgary was arrested for possession of stolen property at the scene and has been released from custody on a Promise to Appear. The name of the man cannot be released as charges have yet to be sworn. Investigators are continuing to examine the seized evidence and further charges are expected.

“This investigation is another example of public and police working together to reduce crime in our communities,” says Staff Sergeant Kevin O’Dwyer, Strathmore RCMP detachment commander. “Property crime, including stolen vehicles, continues to be a priority for us. By targeting individuals and groups responsible for these trends, we can reduce their impact on rural Albertans.”

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Strathmore RCMP – Fatal Collision on Range Road 233

Rockyford, Alberta – On January 8 at 12:55pm, Strathmore RCMP responded to a collision on Range Road 233 at the intersection of Hwy 564. A back-hoe travelling northbound on Range Road 233 was struck by a GMC Envoy that was also travelling northbound.

The driver of the Envoy, a 73-year-old man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the back-hoe did not sustain any serious injuries.

Emergency crews worked to extract the 72-year-old female passenger of the Envoy and STARS attended but, tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the cause of the accident remains under investigation. Investigators do not believe that alcohol was a factor and all flashing lights and appropriate signage were in operation on the back-hoe at the time.

