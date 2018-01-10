RCMP Strathmore – Search of Chop Shop and Fatal Collision

Wheatland County, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP have conducted a search of a rural property resulting in the seizure of 15 vehicles from a suspected chop shop.
On January 8, acting on information received from the public, the Strathmore RCMP served a search warrant at a property on Range Road 265, west of Strathmore. Together with the RCMP Auto Theft Unit, investigators examined numerous vehicles found on the property and identified over a dozen which were stolen or had the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) altered.
A male from Calgary was arrested for possession of stolen property at the scene and has been released from custody on a Promise to Appear. The name of the man cannot be released as charges have yet to be sworn. Investigators are continuing to examine the seized evidence and further charges are expected.
“This investigation is another example of public and police working together to reduce crime in our communities,” says Staff Sergeant Kevin O’Dwyer, Strathmore RCMP detachment commander. “Property crime, including stolen vehicles, continues to be a priority for us. By targeting individuals and groups responsible for these trends, we can reduce their impact on rural Albertans.”
