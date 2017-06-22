RCMP Strathmore: Serious Collision on Glenmore Trail and Dangerous Driving Incident

Strathmore RCMP Investigating Serious Collision on Glenmore Trail

Strathmore, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP report that a 50 year old female passenger from Rocky View County has died as a result of her injuries sustained in a two vehicle collision yesterday evening on Glenmore Trail.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on June 20, 2017 Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to a serious two vehicle collision at the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791. Preliminary investigation suggests that a small bus (15 passenger capacity) travelling north bound on Highway 791 carrying two occupants did not stop at the stop sign and was struck by a west bound tanker truck. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. The tanker trucks load was not compromised.

The driver of the bus was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries and has since been upgraded to stable condition. The 50 year old female passenger of the bus was transported to an area hospital and has since succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was treated at scene for minor injuries and released. The passenger of the tanker truck was not injured.

Traffic was detoured for several hours but has since re-opened. An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was on scene and assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is on-going.

Strathmore RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this difficult time.

Strathmore RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 403-934-3535 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Strathmore RCMP – Dangerous driving stunt at local school leads to charges

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges are pending against five individuals after a dangerous incident at a Strathmore school earlier today.

Shortly before 10:00 am, Strathmore RCMP were called to a report of a male riding a dirt bike through the halls of a school in the town of Strathmore. A male rode the dirt bike in and through the Holy Cross Collegiate Highschool and out at the other end of the Sacred Heart Academy Elementary School. Staff of the school followed the bike as it narrowly avoiding hitting students in the schools, to a nearby parking lot where a truck was waiting. Police arrested the driver of the bike in the parking lot without incident.

Further investigation by police identified several other individuals who assisted in the stunt. As a result, w more adults and 2 youths, all of whom are students of the school, were arrested. All have been released from custody and charges of dangerous driving are pending.

