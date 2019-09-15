RCMP Turner Valley Detachment - Janitorial Service Contract - Gateway Gazette

The RCMP, Turner Valley detachment, is seeking tenders for janitorial services contract.

Interested parties may obtain a Tender Package through the following internet address: www.buyandsell.gc.ca

GETS Reference No.: PW-19-00887411

The successful contractor and their employees will be required to obtain a valid RCMP Departmental Security clearance.

The successful contractor must adhere to all safety rules, regulations and labour codes in all jurisdictions where work is performed.

This service contract may not necessarily be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Optional site visit will be held on: September 19, 2019 at 10am

Deadline for Tender submission is: 2pm, October 8, 2019

Bids must be forwarded to RCMP NWR Procurement & Contracting via courier as per Submission of Bids within the Tender Package.